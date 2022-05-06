Millwall manager on mood in the camp ahead of all-or-nothing last day at AFC Bournemouth

GARY Rowett said Millwall will be remaining “level-headed” going into the last game of the season against AFC Bournemouth as they aim to pinch a play-off place.

There isn’t much hype around the Lions this week anyway as they are the 25/1 outsiders of the four teams fighting for the two remaining places.

That’s in contrast to four years ago when Millwall’s 17-game unbeaten run garnered plenty of attention and they were still in sixth place after their 44th game.

“It suits us just to keep it all quiet,” Rowett said. “It needed us to win and Sheffield United to slip up. Now of course with the big swing of goal difference on Luton they come into the reckoning as well, probably more so. But it still means someone’s got to slip up.

“We’ve got to do our business and once again we wait and see what happens. If other teams handle the pressure then it’s been a good season but not quite top six. Anything other than that it’s going to be an exciting end.

“We’ll see. We’ll stay pretty level-headed. We’ll be aware of all the different permutations, like we were Saturday.”

The Lions drew 1-1 against Scott Parker’s side earlier this season but had the chances to win the game.

Rowett doesn’t necessarily think much can be read into past displays against opponents.

“We also performed really, really well down there last season to get a draw,” Rowett said. “But I think pretty much every game is stand-alone. I don’t think because you performed a certain way against a team makes a lot of difference.

“Each game is very different and brings its own challenges. At this stage of the season that only fluctuates even more because of what’s on the games.

“We’ll do our homework on Bournemouth, we know how they like to play. A lot of teams know how Bournemouth like to play but stopping them has proved difficult this season.

“That’s going to be our challenge.”

