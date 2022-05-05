Millwall striker: Permanent move ‘definitely an option – we have to see if things can be matched’

BENIK Afobe says a permanent move to Millwall this summer is “definitely an option”.

Afobe, 29, has spent the season on loan with the Lions from Stoke City and is top-scorer with 13 goals, nine of them in 2022.

Afobe has one more year left on his Potters contract so Millwall would have to pay a fee if they pursue a move.

Asked by NewsAtDen if he would try to push for a move to The Den, Afobe replied: “I have to think about it, to be honest. Do I want to stay here, will I stay at Stoke, will I go somewhere else?

“I never really want to focus on these things when I’m playing because it can be a distraction. Even if you think it’s not a distraction it can be.

“For me it’s just about staying fit and enjoying my time here. I’m a bit gutted the season is finishing because I feel I’m hitting my best form of the season.

“It’s something we’re going to have to sit down and speak about. Obviously we have to wait until after the end of the season and see if we’re in the play-offs.

“It is definitely something that I would consider. A lot of people know what I think of Millwall and it’s definitely an option, for sure.

“It’s not no chance, it’s definitely an option but we have to wait and see if things can be matched [in any potential deal].”

Image: Millwall FC