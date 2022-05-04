Bournemouth boss to ‘enjoy moment’ after late goal clinches promotion ahead of Millwall game

AFC Bournemouth’s late victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening means they have effectively nothing to play for against Millwall on Saturday.

Kieffer Moore’s 83rd-minute goal clinched second place and automatic promotion and consigned Forest to the play-offs.

The Cherries will finish second behind champions Fulham.

The Lions must beat Scott Parker’s side and hope two out of three results involving Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Sheffield United go their way.

“I struggle to enjoy moments,” Parker told BBC Radio Solent.

“Every other day you then think about what’s next. It’s the same now. The person I am and with my staff there’s going to be an element of, ‘right, now we’re Premier League, what are we going to do?'”

“I said to my family after the last time I got promoted with Fulham that I’m going to enjoy the moment a bit more.

“I want to enjoy this moment, we’ve created an amazing memory for me, the family, the players and the young players have created an amazing memory and we’ll enjoy it.”

Image: Millwall FC