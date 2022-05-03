Final-day permutations for Millwall at Bournemouth after Luton thrashed by Fulham
MILLWALL have to beat AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the season to have a chance of finishing into the play-offs.
But Luton Town’s 7-0 thrashing at Fulham on Monday evening means that while the Lions still have to rely on two of their three rivals slipping up, they don’t have to worry about the Hatters’ goal difference.
Before the weekend’s fixtures, Luton had a plus-eight goal advantage over Millwall. Now it’s a minus-two disadvantage.
The permutations
If Millwall don’t win it doesn’t matter what happens in the other games.
Millwall win
Two of Middlesbrough, Luton and Sheffield United win – Lions miss out
Middlesbrough win, Luton lose, Sheffield United lose (with six-goal swing) – Lions finish sixth
Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton and Sheffield United both get a result (win, draw) – Lions miss out
Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton lose, Sheffield United win or draw – Lions finish sixth
Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton win or draw, Sheffield United lose (with six-goal swing) – Lions finish sixth
Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton lose, Sheffield United lose (with six-goal swing) – Lions finish fifth
Final-day fixtures
Saturday, May 7 (12.30pm)
AFC Bournemouth vs. Millwall
Luton Town vs. Reading
Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough
Sheffield United vs. Fulham
Image: Millwall FC