Final-day permutations for Millwall at Bournemouth after Luton thrashed by Fulham

MILLWALL have to beat AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the season to have a chance of finishing into the play-offs.

But Luton Town’s 7-0 thrashing at Fulham on Monday evening means that while the Lions still have to rely on two of their three rivals slipping up, they don’t have to worry about the Hatters’ goal difference.

Before the weekend’s fixtures, Luton had a plus-eight goal advantage over Millwall. Now it’s a minus-two disadvantage.

The permutations

If Millwall don’t win it doesn’t matter what happens in the other games.

Millwall win

Two of Middlesbrough, Luton and Sheffield United win – Lions miss out

Middlesbrough win, Luton lose, Sheffield United lose (with six-goal swing) – Lions finish sixth

Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton and Sheffield United both get a result (win, draw) – Lions miss out

Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton lose, Sheffield United win or draw – Lions finish sixth

Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton win or draw, Sheffield United lose (with six-goal swing) – Lions finish sixth

Middlesbrough fail to win, Luton lose, Sheffield United lose (with six-goal swing) – Lions finish fifth

Final-day fixtures

Saturday, May 7 (12.30pm)

AFC Bournemouth vs. Millwall

Luton Town vs. Reading

Preston North End vs. Middlesbrough

Sheffield United vs. Fulham

Image: Millwall FC