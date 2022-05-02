Millwall loan watch: Sutton United drop out of play-offs – plus Mahlon Romeo ends spell with defeat

SUTTON United dropped out of the League Two play-off places with one game left after their 4-1 defeat at home to Bradford City on Saturday.

Charles Vernam scored twice and Yann Songo’o and Andy Cook were also on target for Mark Hughes’s side as they ended Sutton’s 19-match unbeaten run at Gander Green Lane.

Alistair Smith had levelled for the hosts 10 minutes into the second half before Millwall forward Isaac Olaofe came on with 12 minutes left after the visitors had gone 2-1 up.

Sutton are eighth with one game to play, one point off Swindon in seventh and with a worse goal difference.

Mansfield and Port Vale are in sixth and fifth, both two points ahead with two games left to play.

Sutton travel to Harrogate Town next Saturday.

Also in League Two, Alex Mitchell made his 29th appearance of the season and helped Leyton Orient to a 2-0 win at Crawley Town.

Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan scored for the away side. Former Millwall captain Tony Craig came on for the hosts.

Orient can still finish in the top half if they beat Tranmere Rovers at home next Saturday and Crawley fail to win at Oldham.

In League One, Mahlon Romeo was an unused substitute in Portsmouth’s 4-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, who confirmed their play-off place.

Romeo made 41 appearances in all competitions including 30 league starts as Pompey finished 10th.

