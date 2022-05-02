Millwall manager Gary Rowett explains on-loan Liverpool attacker’s absence against Peterborough

GARY Rowett has explained Sheyi Ojo’s absence from the Millwall match-day squad in their 3-0 win over Peterborough United at The Den on Saturday.

There was no place for the on-loan Liverpool attacker on the bench, where he was replaced by the returning Jed Wallace who came on and created the second and third goals.

Alex Pearce returned for the injured Daniel Ballard with Ryan Leonard taking the place of the Arsenal defender in the starting XI.

Ojo, 24, has made only 19 appearances this season and failed to score.

“Sheyi’s been really unlucky,” Rowett said. “He came in, had a good impact, got injured and we had to bring other players in.

“I’m at the point where I have to pick the payer that I think are going to have the most impact late in the season. Unfortunately Sheyi missed out today.

“But he’s a good player and I’m sure he’ll show that in the next few seasons.”

