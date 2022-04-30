Millwall boss explains decision to start Jed Wallace on the bench after attacker ‘desperate’ to play

GARY Rowett has explained his rationale behind starting Jed Wallace on the bench before bringing him on in the second half to help Millwall beat Peterborough United 3-0.

Wallace had missed the last two games with a groin injury but set up his side’s second and third goals at The Den.

“He trained the last couple of days, he desperately wanted to get out there for the last home game,” Rowett said. “There were a couple of things said but I didn’t think he was completely fit.

“Therefore I had a decision to make. If I start him in a tight game and had to bring him off after 60 minutes I’d just lose all that quality when we needed it.

“So I did it the other way around, see if we could work hard and nick something early on and open the game up that way.

“We had lots of quality to chase it late on and the fact I could bring on Jed, Mason [Bennett] with 40 minutes left to play was a clear sign we needed goals and were prepared to take a gamble to get those goals.

“His end product, final delivery we know in this division or any division is absolutely top drawer.

“It was nice to see him play such a big part and we’ll see what happens in the last game.”

Image: Millwall FC