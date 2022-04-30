‘Anything can happen’ – Millwall manager as Lions, Boro, Sheffield United and Luton in play-off battle

GARY Rowett said “anything can happen” after Millwall took their play-off challenge into the final day with their 3-0 win over Peterborough United at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions are three points off sixth-place Sheffield United – with Middlesbrough two points off the Blades – with a game to go.

Rowett pointed to the example of Swansea, who trailed Nottingham Forest by six points and seven goals with two games left but made the top six two seasons ago.

Millwall will also hope that Luton, who are on the same number of points and have the same goal difference as United, get dragged back into it. Luton are at Fulham on Monday evening.

The Lions go to Bournemouth on the last day.

Millwall scored their three goals in the second half on Saturday.

“I don’t think we started tense, I actually thought we started quite relaxed,” Rowett said.

“But Peterborough’s results have been good the last five or six games, it’s obviously been too late for them this season. You don’t just roll up and score as many goals as you want against teams like that.

“I thought there were opportunities for us early on and if we’d scored one of those maybe that would have settled us down ever more.

“We had about three or four different plans to chase the game today, try to make as many attacking changes as necessary to take the game away at 1-0. You run the risk of being a little bit open and having that lead pegged back.

“But we knew it was about goals and trying to chase goals. I’m a little bit disappointed we couldn’t score four or five.”

Rowett was asked if he had a minimum target for the number of goals they needed to win by against Grant McCann’s side.

“I don’t think there is a minimum. I felt today we were going to need three or four goals, probably four goals which then left it with a four-goal swing,” Rowett said.

“Then you look at it and think if Bournemouth can beat Forest on Tuesday night and get promoted then maybe their mindset is slightly different in the last game. Fulham are playing Sheffield United and there’s always a chance Fulham can score more than one or two goals.

“You basically needed to win the game and hope there’s a little bit of a swing. We can’t control that but we can know that anything can happen.

“We saw it a couple of seasons ago, Swansea were something like seven goals difference behind Forest and made it, I think Forest got beaten heavily in the last game of the season.

“You just don’t know – someone could get sent off. It’s not up to us to work that out, it was more about us taking care of business today as we said previously.

“We’ve won three, drawn two of the last five games. Our home form has been brilliant all season. We’ve actually started to score more goals at the end of the season which you can argue maybe is a little frustrating.

“But it is what it is and we’ve taken it into the last game, given ourselves a bit of a chance and we’ll see what happens.

“The players first half, maybe there was a little bit of disappointment seeing the result last night [when United beat QPR]. It would have been nice to have seen that result go our way and have a little bit more in today’s game.

“At this stage of the season if Sheffield United win their games then fair play to them, good luck to them because they’re doing what they need to do potentially to get into the top six.

“There’s still people fighting to get in there like Middlesbrough.”

