Millwall boss reacts as Lions keep top-six chances going to final day – and has only one complaint

GARY Rowett’s only complaint after the 3-0 win over Peterborough United at The Den on Saturday was that the Lions should have scored more goals.

Millwall needed to get a big haul and it looked like it wouldn’t happen when they went in 0-0 at half-time against the relegated Posh.

But Rowett felt his side produced some “scintillating” football after the break and scored through Benik Afobe, Josh Knight’s own goal and George Savile.

Millwall are a point off Middlesbrough in seventh and three points off both Sheffield United and Luton Town who both have a plus-five better goal difference.

Luton have played a game less and travel to Fulham on Monday.

“Other than adding a few more goals to it I thought the second-half performance was really good at times, it was quite scintillating with lots of chances,” Rowett said. “And to be honest with you we probably should have scored more goals. We had some good opportunities, we missed some chances. There were balls flashing across the box and we needed someone to get on the end of it.

“First half was how I felt the game would be. For 25, 30 minutes I thought we looked in control and played quite well to get into the final third but just couldn’t quite find that moment.

“Benik was played in but couldn’t find that touch, Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] got in a good position but couldn’t quite find the touch round the keeper.

“Maybe the last 15 Peterborough just kept the ball to frustrate everybody.

“Second half was different, we changed formation at half-time. We put Lenny [Ryan Leonard] a little bit further forward, it allowed us to press higher and be a little bit more aggressive on the front foot in their half.

“The second half was more or less all of ours. It was just how many goals we’d get.

I’m pleased with the performance, pleased with the result and to win 3-0, but we’re at a point of the season when of course a couple of goals might have made it more interesting.

“We probably should have had that.”

Image: Millwall FC