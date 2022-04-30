REPORT: Millwall 3-0 Peterborough United

By Ryan Loftus at The Den

MILLWALL ended their home campaign in emphatic style with a 3-0 victory over relegated Peterborough United.

Three goals in a relentless attacking second half saw the Lions over the line as they cling to the hope of final-day drama to sneak into the play-offs.

Match details

Jed Wallace’s 54th-minute introduction proved crucial on what could be his last appearance at The Den.

Despite Millwall’s play-off hopes appearing to come to an end after Sheffield United’s victory over QPR on Friday night, there was still a bumper crowd at the Den.

The Lions were in need of goals galore to have any chances of catching the Blades in sixth, but they couldn’t muster a shot on target in the first half.

Relegated Peterborough offered little in attack themselves, but the home side struggled to create concrete chances. Both Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw almost got in behind the Posh defence, but both times were denied by covering defenders.

The best chance of the half fell to the visitors, as Sammy Szmodics found space on the edge of the box and played in Jonson Clarke-Harris. However, the Peterborough captain could only flick his effort wide of Bartosz Bialkowski’s goal.

Much like the last home game against Hull City, the Lions came flying out the traps in the second half and nearly opened the scoring within a minute.

George Saville arrived late in the box but couldn’t finish Ryan Leonard’s cut-back, David Cornell saving on the line.

Minutes later, Jack Marriott tested Bialkowksi with a low 20-yard effort. The Polish stopper got down well and turned the effort around the post with a fingertip save.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute as Afobe fired home his 13th goal of the season. The striker was on hand to lash home a left-footed finish after Peterborough failed to clear a corner.

There was little let up for Posh as the Lions pushed for a second. Player of the season Murray Wallace saw his volley deflected onto the bar on 62 minutes, with Saville once again going close from the resulting corner. The midfielder’s header from four yards out hit the post.

But the lead was doubled on 73 minutes, when Peterborough defender Josh Knight turned Jed Wallace’s cross into his own net.

And the Lions didn’t let up. Moments after Cornell denied Jake Cooper from a corner, Saville finally had his goal. The midfielder rose to crash home another Wallace cross with a powerful header on 76 minutes.

The Lions saw the game out comfortably against a deflated Peterborough side, with the crowd staying to appreciate their side’s performance.

Talking points

Second-half lift-off

For the second home game in a row, the Lions quickly put memories of an underwhelming first half to bed with an electric start to the second half. The hosts needed goals this afternoon and struggled to provide any threat to the Peterborough goal in the first 45 minutes.

However, Gary Rowett must have delivered another strong message to his side as they came storming out and took the lead within eight minutes of restart.

The character of the squad and ability to turn a sub-par performance into an all-out assault on the opposition’s goal bodes well for next year.

Farewell to Jed Wallace?

Although not fit to start, Wallace’s introduction in the second half was met with the reception it deserved.

The attacker, who has arguably been Millwal’s best player for the past five seasons, may not turn out at The Den again for the Lions but he added a spark and excitement to the game that he so often has during his time at the club.

Fortunately his injury didn’t prevent him from having one last run-out in SE16.

The Den is a Fortress again

Millwall end the 2021-22 campaign with one of the best home records in the Championship.

The Lions’ home form has been one of the main reasons for their strong play-off push and it looks like The Den is back to its intimidating best after no fans during Covid restrictions.

Hope for the future

There was a fantastic atmosphere around the ground going into this one. Despite the play-offs being a distant dream, Millwall fans still turned up and showed the appreciation that this campaign deserved.

There was a genuine sense of possibility around The Den, rather than one of disappointment. With a squad full of young talent, fan favourites and real Millwall types, there is the definite sense that this season’s strong finish can be built on next season.

Team news

There were two changes to the side that drew away at Birmingham City last weekend. Leonard came into the side in place of the injured Daniel Ballard, while Billy Mitchell returned to the starting line-up for Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Wallace returned to the bench after injury, before coming on to make his usual impact.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard (J Wallace, 54), Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Burke, Afobe, Bradshaw (Bennett, 55).

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, J Wallace, Pearce, Bennett, Evans, Burey.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Attendance: 16,705

Image: Millwall FC