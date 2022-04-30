TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Peterborough United – two Lions changes plus Jed Wallace back

MILLWALL play their final home game of the regular league season knowing they must beat Peterborough United.

The Lions’ chances of finishing in the play-offs are slim after Sheffield United beat QPR on Friday night.

The Posh have already been relegated to League One.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes two changes to his side. Ryan Leonard comes in for the injured Daniel Ballard and Billy Mitchell returns to the side in place of Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Jed Wallace is back on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Burke, Afobe, Bradshaw.

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, J Wallace, Pearce, Bennett, Evans, Burey.

Here is the Peterborough side:

Image: Millwall FC