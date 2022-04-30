Millwall need eight-goal swing in final two games after Sheffield United come back to beat QPR

SHEFFIELD United came from behind against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night to move six points clear of Millwall in sixth place.

Charlie Austin looked like he had handed the Lions a major boost when he put the hosts 1-0 up in the first half.

But the Blades stormed back to completely dominate the second period and scored through Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Robinson before Conor Hourihane sealed a 3-1 win in injury-time.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a plus-eight better goal difference than Millwall, the same advantage Luton Town have over the Lions.

Luton are also six points clear of Millwall having played the same number of games. United have one game left, at home to Fulham.

Millwall need to inflict a heavy defeat on Peterborough United at The Den on Saturday and also hope Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough slip up. Blackburn host AFC Bournemouth and Boro are at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

It’s not unheard-of for a team to make up a similar deficit. Swansea were six points off Nottingham Forest and had a minus-seven goal disadvantage with two games left in 2019-20 but finished above their play-off rivals.

If Millwall don’t beat the Posh then their top-six challenge will be over for another season.

Image: Millwall FC