Millwall’s Murray Wallace on how he found out he had won award as top three to be honoured

MURRAY Wallace has been named Millwall Supporters’ Club player of the season for 2021-22.

Wallace, 29, won the award ahead of 23-year-old Danny McNamara and Bartosz Bialkowsi, 34.

Wallace has made 42 appearances this season and is the side’s top-scoring defender with six goals.

McNamara has two goals in 36 games, while ever-present Bialkowski has kept 13 clean sheets in 44 appearances.

Tyler Burey, 21, has won the young player of the year award and 16-year-old Zak Lovelace is the schoolboy of the year for the second season in a row.

“Obviously I’m delighted, it’s nice to receive an accolade like this,” Wallace said on Millwall’s Recast. “I found out the other day in training. I was walking through the changing room and Pearcey [Alex Pearce] brought the lads together and made a little announcement of the lads who finished first, second and third.

“I think this season I’ve played quite well, I’ve chipped in with some goals. We’ve kept a few clean sheets and would like to keep a few more.

“On the whole I’ve done quite well. Important staying fit this season. We’ve had quite a few injuries but fortunately I’ve managed to stay fit.”

Wallace reflected on his goal return.

He said: “The Cambridge game was massive, almost getting a hat-trick when I hit the bar, that would have been quite special. The last-minute winner against Barnsley. The goal against Cardiff, that was my little lad’s first game so it was nice to celebrate in front of him.”

Millwall are three points off sixth place with two games left.

Wallace added: “People from outside looking in would probably think we’ve over-achieved whereas us as a group are ambitious, we have good-quality players. We feel like we should be fighting for the play-offs.”

The players will receive their awards before the Lions’ home fixture against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC