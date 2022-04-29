Championship preview: Millwall vs. Peterborough United – Lions fans pack out Den with all on the line

ALL of Millwall will have fingers crossed on Friday night that their play-off challenge won’t be over before they kick a ball against Peterborough United at The Den the following day.

If Sheffield United beat Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium, they would move six points clear of the Lions. Paul Heckingbottom’s side would also increase their plus-six goal difference over Millwall, who surely wouldn’t be able to claw back the deficit in their final two games.

Blackburn Rovers went above the Lions on goal difference after their 4-1 win at Preston North End on Monday night.

Middlesbrough then went a point ahead after beating Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Millwall will be without Scott Malone who has a hamstring injury. Jed Wallace is struggling to be fit as he tries to recover from a groin problem. Wallace hadn’t trained by Tuesday.

Murray Wallace should continue at left wing-back with Shaun Hutchinson in the middle of the back three.

Daniel Ballard is also set to be out with a quad problem, meaning the centre-back may have played his last game for the Lions on loan from Arsenal.

Ryan Leonard or George Evans could replace Ballard on the right side of the back three.

Alternatively, Lions boss Gary Rowett could switch to a back four with Hutchinson partnering Jake Cooper in the middle of the defence and Wallace at left-back.

Although Jed Wallace is a major doubt, switching to a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 is an option. Rowett has more attackers available with Mason Bennett back and the likes of Oliver Burke, Tyler Burey and Sheyi Ojo pushing for starts in those forward positions.

Rowett also has plenty of options in central midfield. Billy Mitchell’s run of 31 consecutive starts ended last weekend when he was on the bench against Birmingham City. Rowett felt the 21-year-old midfielder needed a rest and he should be refreshed if he is recalled against the Posh.

Grant McCann’s side are one of the three that have been relegated this season, along with Derby County and Barnsley.

That could make them tricky opponents to plan against as McCann could give chances to different players with a view to preparing for League One next season.

Hull City also had little to play for in Millwall’s last home game, and it took the hosts until the second half to break them down.

The game was close to a sell-out earlier this week as Lions fans snapped up tickets for what they hope won’t be the last home fixture of the campaign.

Remarkably, despite their budget, and the injury and Covid-19 problems this season that has meant all of the outfield players being unavailable at some point, Millwall were top of the home league table before Fulham beat Preston last week to confirm their promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall will need all that support this weekend – and hope Sheffield United slip up.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Burey; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Millwall 4/7 Draw 12/5 Peterborough 3/1

Last meeting: Championship (December 11, 2021): Peterborough 2-1 Millwall (McNamara 64 og, Clarke-Harris 67; Bradshaw 16).

Image: Millwall FC