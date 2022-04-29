Millwall manager keeping an eye on rivals as Lions need favour but have to ‘take care of business’

GARY Rowett was keeping an eye on how Millwall’s top-six rivals were faring this week – as the Lions need a big favour from Queens Park Rangers against Sheffield United on Friday evening.

Blackburn Rovers moved above Millwall with their 4-1 in at Preston on Monday before Steve Morison’s Cardiff City lost their second game in a week to one of the Lions’ top-six rivals. The Bluebirds were defeated 1-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday and lost 2-0 away to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Millwall are level on points with Blackburn and a point behind seventh-place Boro with an inferior goal difference to both.

The Lions are three points behind the Blades who have a plus-six better goal difference with two games left.

“I watch all the games just because I enjoy watching them. I watched the Blackburn-Preston game,” Rowett said before Middlesbrough had played this week.

“I’ll have a choice between Man City and Real Madrid and a Championship match and no doubt I’ll be really sad and watch a Championship match if there’s one on [TV].

“I think you watch the games anyway whether there’s something on them or something that affects us.

“We’ve said it before, it’s up to us to take care of our own business and I’ll enjoy watching to see who gets results and who doesn’t.

“It’s that stage of the season, it’s exciting.”

Millwall host Peterborough United at a sold-out Den on Saturday with the North Stand also housing home supporters.

Jed Wallace could be denied the opportunity to play in front of the biggest attendance he has experienced at home. Wallace may not get another chance to play at The Den for Millwall if the season ends after the next two games, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

“He’s improving but he was touch-and-go to make any of the games. But he’s trying his best to see if there’s a possibility of training in the week. If he does then we’ll assess whether he’s good enough to go for the game,” Rowett said. “There’s no real answer other than that.

“Scotty Malone, Jed, Dan [Ballard], at this moment they’re ruled out of the weekend’s game.

“Obviously there is still a little bit of time for Jed to see if he can make it.”

Image: Millwall FC