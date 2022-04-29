Millwall boss on when squad will be assessed as full focus is on Peterborough United at sold-out Den

GARY Rowett is not discussing potential changes to his squad over the summer – as it’s “full steam ahead” for the last two games of the season.

Millwall still don’t know which division they will be in as they aim to gate-crash the top six and get a shot at promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Whether it is the top flight or a sixth consecutive season in the Championship, there is set to be a squad overhaul in the next transfer window.

That’s partly conditioned by having a senior squad with five loanees who will all return to their clubs after the end of the campaign.

There are several players set to be out of contract, including club captain Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace and Connor Mahoney.

Rowett also spoke in January about a different approach in recruitment, targeting young, mobile, attacking players. The Lions are interested in a deal for Elliott Anderson, a 19-year-old Newcastle midfielder who has been on loan at League Two Bristol Rovers in the second half of the season.

Millwall host Peterborough United at a sold-out Den this Saturday. The Posh are already relegated but Rowett is focusing more on his side than speculating over whether Grant McCann will change his team or the system to experiment ahead of next season in League One.

Rowett preferred not to talk about any potential summer plans while Millwall are still in the play-off race.

“At this moment in time we want to get through as competitively as we can to the end of the season,” Rowett said. “The end of the season or if we can’t get mathematically into the top six is the time to sit down and reflect on the squad and what’s required for next season.

“At the moment we’re full steam ahead for Saturday hoping that we can take it into the last weekend of the season.

“You have to expect an opposition fully motivated, expect that if they do make any changes those changes will be players who are enthusiastic who haven’t played as much with an opportunity.

“Or, if they go with the same players, those players have performed well in the last four or five games.

“Peterborough are very similar to Hull when we played them. They might be in a poor position in the league but their actual recent form has been much better.

“We have to approach the game thinking about our mentality and not speculate on the opposition’s circumstances. I’m sure they’ll want to finish the season well, but we’ve got to take care of business and do what we need to do to give ourselves the best chance of getting three points.

“That’s our only focus, really.”

Image: Millwall FC