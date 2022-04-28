Millwall boss Gary Rowett on leaving out Billy Mitchell – and ending run of consecutive starts

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has explained why he took Billy Mitchell out of the side against Birmingham City last weekend as the midfielder’s run of consecutive starts ended at 31.

Rowett started Maikel Kieftenbeld and George Saville in central midfield as the Lions drew 2-2.

Mitchell, 21, has made 43 appearances for the Lions this season and 70 in his Millwall career.

“When we first saw Billy I just saw a player that wanted to get better, had a desire to win, could handle the ball in different areas in midfield,” Rowett said.

“What you’ve seen in that run of 31 games is a real maturity about him. He’s started to try to take games by the scruff of the neck.

“I didn’t start him Saturday because I just felt the games were catching up a little bit. I felt as though to dip him out for a game might give him the chance to come back in with a little bit more zip about his performances.

“He’s a young player and I think sometimes you can play a young player for too long and they start to slightly physically diminish.

“Billy will have a really good opportunity to come back into the team potentially and build on those 31 games.

“I think he’s been brilliant for us this season and the fact that I’ve chosen to start him in 31 games in a row instead of some senior players tells you how well he’s progressed this season and how big a player he’ll be for us.”

