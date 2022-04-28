Millwall manager on defensive options against Peterborough – and potential formation change

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has hinted he could change formation for the Lions’ last home game of the season against Peterborough United at The Den on Saturday.

Defenders Daniel Ballard and Scott Malone are expected to be out. If Rowett wants to keep Shaun Hutchinson in the middle of the back three, Ryan Leonard and George Evans are the options on the right.

Rowett could also pair Hutchinson and Jake Cooper in the middle of a back four with Danny McNamara at right-back and Murray Wallace left-back.

Jed Wallace is a major doubt, but Rowett should have Sheyi Ojo, Tyler Burey, Mason Bennett, Oliver Burke, Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw available for potentially four attacking places in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“When Evo first came to the club he played in a back three and did really, really well,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “He’s been unlucky that between midfield and defence a few injuries have made it difficult for him to find a regular role.

“Lenny’s played right-sided centre-back and slotted in really well.

“If we go with a back three we’ll make that decision. But there’s obviously the opportunity to change if we see fit as well because we’ve got plenty of forward players.

“We’ve got different ways of playing, we’ve got different ways within games of playing. We saw that against Birmingham, we probably played every formation we had available. A back five defensive, a back five attacking, a 4-2-3-1 and then a back five with Coops as a target man.”

Bennett returned from injury to play a part in setting up Millwall’s first equaliser in their 2-2 draw at St Andrew’s.

Rowett added: “We said around the international break we hoped we’d have most of the players back. From that point I knew that, while injuries are always a factor, as we’ve seen, there wasn’t going to be a lack of players.

“We missed Mason. When he plays at the top of his physical performance he’s a top player for us. He makes us play a slightly different way.

“We saw that when he came on. He’s got a little bit of everything, he’s strong, he’s quick, he can beat people and he can compete aerially as well. He’ll certainly be an important player.

“The situation with Mason would be if we think he’s fit enough to start and last a long period of the game or whether he’s more effective coming on to change the game. Of course you need both options at this stage of the season.”

