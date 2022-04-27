Millwall injury update ahead of Peterborough United – plus Lions make plea to supporters

JED Wallace hasn’t been fully ruled out of Millwall’s last home game of the season against Peterborough United on Saturday – but still hadn’t trained by Tuesday afternoon.

Wallace, 28, has missed the Lions’ last two games after picking up a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

Millwall are already without centre-back Daniel Ballard and left wing-back Scott Malone.

Attacker Nana Boateng – who made his senior debut in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace in January – returned from an ankle injury to play 64 minutes in the under-23s’ 1-1 draw at Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The game against the Posh is close to a sell-out as fans hope to see their side take the play-off challenge to the last day against AFC Bournemouth.

Millwall need to win their last two games and hope Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough slip up.

Millwall made the rare move to open the North Stand – usually reserved only for away fans – to their supporters for their last home game of the regular league season.

The club have urged Lions fans not to invade the pitch after the final whistle to help keep its condition for a potential play-off semi-final and to allow the home players a lap of honour.

