Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Another blow for Millwall as centre-back set to miss Peterborough United and Bournemouth games

John Kelly

DANIEL Ballard is set to miss Millwall’s last two matches of the regular league season against Peterborough United and AFC Bournemouth with a quad injury.

Ballard had a scan this week after the problem affected him in the 2-2 at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Centre-back Ballard, 22, has made 33 appearances this season on loan with the Lions from Arsenal.

With Scott Malone also out and Murray Wallace at wing-back, Ryan Leonard and George Evans are the likely options to replace Ballard if boss Gary Rowett plays five at the back.

Jed Wallace has yet to train ahead of Millwall’s penultimate game of the season at The Den on Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC 

