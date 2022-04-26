Millwall sell out allocation at Bournemouth on last day – as Peterborough also close to sell-out

MILLWALL have sold out their allocation for their last Championship game of the season against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday week.

More than 1,000 Lions fans have snapped up tickets in the hope their side still have a chance of the play-offs on the last day.

Millwall are three points off Sheffield United in sixth ahead of their fixture against Peterborough United at The Den this Saturday. That game is also close to a sell-out.

The Lions dropped from seventh to eighth on goal difference after Blackburn Rovers won 4-1 at Preston North End on Monday night.

Image: Millwall FC