Millwall manager’s message to players ahead of Peterborough game that could decide play-off fate

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side must “take care of business” next Saturday against Peterborough United and not worry about other results.

The Lions are three points off Sheffield United with two games left. Middlesbrough and Blackburn, who are two points and three points behind Millwall, play their games in hand in mid-week.

Millwall’s season will be effectively over if they don’t beat the Posh at The Den next Saturday no matter what the other results are.

Rowett reflected on Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Birmingham and looked ahead to next weekend’s game.

“We’re not the type of team that can go confidently moving the ball around. We’ve got to try and do everything well enough in the game and we didn’t quite do that well enough today,” Rowett said.

“We looked a big edgy, we looked a bit nervy. I can sort of understand that but if you want to get into the top six you’ve got to make sure you control those emotions, make sure you show that bit of composure at the right time.

“Look around the division, look around the results, so many teams are not managing to do what they want to do at the end of the season.

“We’re still in there. We’re four unbeaten now, our home form has been excellent. We’re playing against a Peterborough side that have been relegated today. We just have to go out there and take care of business.

“It won’t be an easy game, it will be a tough game but we have to go out there and perform. If we can win that game we’ll have a look at results and see where we are.

“We know it’s out of our hands to a certain degree, but you know what, I can’t fault the effort of the players. The fans got behind us brilliantly. I’m just so, so pleased that at the very least they’ve seen a team fighting until the end of the season and trying to keep the season alive as long as we can.”

