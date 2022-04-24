Player ratings: Birmingham City 2-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw against Birmingham at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

Juninho Bacuna put the hosts ahead before Oliver Burke equalised. Lyle Taylor restored Blues’ lead from the penalty spot but Benik Afobe rescued a point for the Lions with another penalty.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the draw against Lee Bowyer’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year



Image: Millwall FC