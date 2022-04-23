REPORT: Birmingham City 2-2 Millwall

BENIK Afobe dramatically equalised with a 98th-minute penalty against Birmingham City at St Andrews’s but Millwall’s play-off chances still took a hit as Sheffield United defeated Cardiff City 1-0 on Saturday.

The Lions are three points behind the Blades with two games left.

Millwall knew they couldn’t slip up but fell behind to Juninho Bacuna’s goal two minutes into the second half.

The Lions equalised through Oliver Burke but Lyle Taylor scored from the penalty spot nine minutes from time.

And just when it appeared a lost cause for the visitors, Afobe kept his nerve from 12 yards with virtually the last kick of the game to score his 12th goal of the season and earn the Lions a point.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett made three changes from the side that started in the 2-1 win against Hull City at The Den on Monday.

Skipper Shaun Hutchinson returned for the injured Scott Malone, with Jake Cooper moving to the left side of the back three and Murray Wallace pushing up to left wing-back.

Maikel Kieftenbeld replaced Billy Mitchell – ending a run of 31 consecutive starts for the 21-year-old midfielder – and Burke started in place of Tyler Burey in the front three.

Blues went close in just the second minute when Gary Gardner’s free-kick hit the post before Bacuna fired over in the ninth minute.

George Saville couldn’t test Neil Etheridge with a free-kick in the 13th minute and Lee Bowyer’s side threatened again when Bacuna delivered a corner but George Friend headed wide.

Marc Roberts prevented Tom Bradshaw from having an attempt on goal in the 31st minute as Blues stood firm after their 6-1 defeat at Blackpool on Monday.

But their goal led a charmed life four minutes later as first Murray Wallace went close and then Hutchinson’s effort was cleared off the line.

Bacuna was a clear danger to the visitors as he curled a shot wide and then struck the woodwork with another attempt just before half-time.

The warning signs were there for the Lions but disaster struck two minutes into the second half when Bacuna finally beat Bartosz Bialkowski.

That concession was compounded when Sheffield United went ahead against Cardiff City in the exact same minute of the game to go four points clear of Millwall in the live table.

Etheridge saved from Bradshaw on 55 minutes before a minute later Bialkowski kept out Taylor’s shot from outside the box.

Saville was off-target from Bradshaw’s cross and in desperate need of a goal Rowett sent on Mason Bennett for Hutchinson in the 63rd minute and switched to four at the back.

Five minutes later, that moved paid off as Bennett’s cross was headed across the six-yard box by Danny McNamara and Burke got his second goal for Millwall.

But as the Lions were pushing for the winner they needed it was Birmingham who went in front again when Taylor beat Bialkowski from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left.

Rowett sent on Burey for Bradshaw in the 80th minute and Ryan Leonard for McNamara three minutes from time.

Birmingham pushed for a third but it was Millwall who levelled again through Afobe.

But it’s now an outside chance for the top six. Middlesbrough and Blackburn, who are two and three points behind the Lions, have one game in hand.

Millwall host Peterborough United at The Den next Saturday.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara (Leonard, 87), Ballard, Hutchinson (Bennett, 63), Cooper, M Wallace; Kieftenbeld, Saville; Burke, Afobe, Bradshaw (Burey, 80).

Substitutes: Long, Ojo, Mitchell, Evans.

Image: Millwall FC