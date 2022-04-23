TEAM NEWS: Birmingham City vs. Millwall – three changes for Lions as skipper returns to bench

Saturday, April 23, 2022
MILLWALL are at Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon as they aim to keep up their play-off challenge. 

The Lions are a point off sixth, and face a Blues side with little left to play for this season.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes three changes to his side. Shaun Hutchinson returns to the defence in place of the injured Scott Malone.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is in for Billy Mitchell and Oliver Burke for Tyler Burey. Mitchell and Burey drop to the bench.

Mason Bennett returns to the match-day squad.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Kieftenbeld, Saville; Burke, Afobe, Bradshaw.

Substitutes: Long, Leonard, Ojo, Bennett, Mitchell, Evans, Burey.

