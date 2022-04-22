‘Would sign him in a heartbeat’ – former Millwall captain on Jed Wallace links to Cardiff City
STEVE Morison would love to sign Jed Wallace for Cardiff City – but says there have been no discussions with his former Millwall team-mate about a potential move.
A report linked the Bluebirds with interest in signing Wallace, 28, on a free transfer after his contract runs out in the summer.
Morison’s Cardiff could do the Lions a favour by taking points off sixth-place Sheffield United on Saturday.
Morison was asked about the link to Wallace – who is set to miss Millwall’s game at Birmingham City through injury – in his pre-match press conference.
“I don’t even know where the putting two and two together has come from,” Morison said.
“I’d sign Jed Wallace in a heartbeat, but I’m sure Millwall don’t want to let him go and will do everything they can to keep him.
“He’s been Millwall’s best player since I’ve left.
“There won’t be a team in the Championship and, I presume, the lower end of the Premier League that won’t want to take him
“There will always be an offer on the table for Jed, it’ll just be for a lot less than elsewhere.
“We have many a conversation every now and then, when he wants some advice or just wants to chat.
“We haven’t spoken about him coming to a Cardiff, unfortunately.
“He could get money in lots of places, but he’s not interested in that, he’s interested in getting promoted to the Premier League and being part of something.”
Image: Millwall FC