newsatden.co.uk

JAKE Cooper hailed “a massive three points” against Hull City on Monday – and praised the attack in the absence of the “magnificent” Jed Wallace.

Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw scored to put the Lions 2-0 ahead early in the second half and they had chances to extend their lead, including when Tyler Burey hit the crossbar.

Tom Eaves scored with three minutes left to make it a nerve-jangling finale.

But Millwall saw the game out to move level with sixth-place Sheffield United, who then went one points ahead of the Lions after drawing 1-1 at Bristol City later on Monday.

Shota Arveladze’s Hull, who have nothing tangible to play for after their 2-1 win over Steve Morison’s Cardiff on Good Friday guaranteed their Championship survival, were tricky opponents. Bartosz Bialkowski had to produce two excellent stops either side of the break to keep the scores level before the hosts pounced for two goals in four minutes.

Cooper knew there was big pressure on the Lions to get a result as any mis-step now could effectively end their top-six challenge.

“It’s really important to get the first goal in these games at this stage of the season,” Cooper told the News. “Can we score first? And then can we take the game away from the opposition?

“Teams like Hull haven’t got anything to play for so the first goal is vital. We got it today, got a second and should have taken the game away from them.

“But we defended really well in the end and it’s a massive three points.”

Hull were almost in twice and Bialkowski had to be at his best to keep them out.

Cooper explained what boss Gary Rowett explained they had to do differently in the second half.

“They made it difficult, they gave us a bit more space around the back and closed up areas for our attacking players,” Cooper said.

“We had to change that up a bit, second half we played it forward a bit earlier, got the ball into those areas and started winning second balls in midfield. Sav [George Saville] and Billy [Mitchell] were all over their midfield in the second half and that made a massive difference for us.

“[Rowett] just said about lifting energy, playing forward earlier, not getting bogged down playing side to side too often.

“It was just about that end product and can we produce that moment of quality to get us that first goal.”

Burey appeared undaunted at being asked to step into the role of Wallace, who has arguably been Millwall’s best player for three seasons.

Burey helped set up Millwall’s first goal when he beat two defenders on the left before playing a pass towards Billy Mitchell on the edge of the box. Mitchell let the ball run through his legs for Malone who mis-controlled with his right foot before sticking out his left to try to block the clearance from Richie Smallwood, only to see the ball rifle into the net from 20 yards.

Benik Afobe’s clever header set up Bradshaw for a brilliant finish for his ninth goal in his last seventeen games. Both Burey and Bradshaw had been recalled to the starting XI.

“Jed’s been magnificent so it’s a huge loss to have him out. But we’ve got depth in our squad now, we’ve got players chomping at the bit,” Cooper said.

“It was great to see them involved and they got their chance. It was up to them to go and take it and I think it was a massive win for the club and they did themselves proud out there.

“You’ve seen Benik and Bradders chipping in with big goals throughout the season, so their partnership is key. If they keep scoring goals for us can we then chip in from around the pitch?

“Scotty’s scored today, Dann Mac’s got a couple of goals [against Barnsley]. I think there are goals are goals in the whole team, Muzza [Murray Wallace], myself, can we just produce them on the day when it matters and keep them out the other end?”

Malone has scored some outstanding goals for Millwall but this was probably the luckiest of his career. Cooper was jokingly asked where it ranks in the wing-back’s repertoire.

“That’s bottom of the pile, surely!” he replied. “It was very unintentional, but you’ve got to earn that bit of luck. He was in the right area and it was brilliant to see that ball fly into the net, to be honest.

“That’s the difference. At Luton it gets a deflection and comes off me and goes in our goal. Today it’s a rebound off Scotty’s foot and into their net. It was perfect for us to go and win the game.”

If Cooper plays this weekend against Birmingham it will be his 250th appearance for the club.

His leadership is crucial and when Shaun Hutchinson and Alex Pearce don’t start he wears the captain’s armband.

It’s an honour he said he is “proud of”.

“It’s been an up-and-down season but I’ve really enjoyed it,” Cooper said.

“It’s been a really enjoyable time since I’ve come back into the team. Hopefully I can just keep producing for the rest of the season now.

“Obviously Pearcey hasn’t been in the squad as much recently so I want to take some responsibility.

“Hutch has come back in so we work around with a good leadership team. We’ve got Muzza, Billy, myself, Hutchy, it’s good. I enjoy it.

“It’s great to have the armband, a pleasure – I’m proud of it.”