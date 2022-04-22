Millwall boss discusses on-loan Stoke City striker’s recent contributions and all-round game

GARY Rowett has hailed Benik Afobe’s all-round ability after the striker produced superb moments of skill to help set up two goals in the last two home games for Millwall.

Afobe made space with some brilliant footwork to set up Scott Malone for a cross for Danny McNamara’s second goal in the 4-1 win against Hull City.

The on-loan Stoke City forward then deftly flicked on a long ball from Daniel Ballard into the path of his striker partner Tom Bradshaw who scored what turned out to be the decisive second in the 2-1 victory against Hull City on Monday.

“Even after that there were a couple of runs that he went on that he looked such a threat,” Rowett said. “He’s got great feet, we saw it against Barnsley for Danny’s second goal, it was set up initially by Benik with really good skill.

“There are one or two things I have to keep saying, because he’s a goal-scorer and as a goal-scorer you always want to stay higher up the pitch. You’ll hear me screaming to Benik half the time and he usually just shrugs his shoulders as if to say, ‘for God’s sake, do I have to get back another 20 yards?!’

“But that’s because he’s a striker and he wants to score goals. When you bring him off he wants to stay on and score goals.

“I’ve said it before, his all-round game, his ability – on any day Benik is as good as any striker in his division.

“In glimpses he’s shown that. He showed that in the second half the other day and he’s contributing to goals.

“He has a really good relationship with Bradders on and off the pitch. You can see that, they enjoy playing together.”

