Millwall boss Gary Rowett on support of Lions fans after extended allocation at Birmingham City

GARY Rowett said Lions supporters are “integral” to the club’s promotion push – as Millwall had to request more tickets for this Saturday’s game at Birmingham City after the initial allocation sold out.

Millwall were given 1,487 tickets for away fans and they were quickly snapped up as demand and excitement increase with three games left.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Blues had agreed to their request for an extended allocation as they received an extra 384 tickets. They have also sold out.

Despite major train and road disruption on Good Friday, 664 tickets were sold for the 1-1 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Supporters then saw their team defeat Hull City 2-1 at The Den on Monday, a result that briefly put the Lions top of the table of home results this season, above Blackburn in second. That was before Fulham defeated Preston 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night to seal promotion to the Premier League. The Cottagers now top the home and away standings.

Millwall are one point off sixth-place Sheffield United.

“Our fans are an integral part of us trying to achieve something,” Rowett said. “They’ve got behind the team at home, we’ve seen that.

“Our home record as it currently stands [before the Fulham game] is the best in the division. Our away form, we need those big days. When you look at the likes of Sheffield United this season and our fans were there in full voice it really, really helps the team.

“It will be important. Hopefully they are excited and that’s the main bit, they’ve got something to be excited about because the team have worked so hard.

“Let’s see what happens.”

This time last season, Millwall were five points off sixth with no realistic chance of reaching the play-offs.

Rowett was asked if one of a manager’s fears is having nothing to play for at the end of the season, but he pointed out: “I think there will be some clubs out there pleased not to have anything to play for which means they are safe in the division.”

He added: “But for us we’ve always spoken about trying to be ambitious and see if we can push to get in and around the top six.

“We’ve done that again, put ourselves in a very good position but we’ve done that because we’ve worked hard. We’ve not really focused on anything other than concentrating on the next game and trying to win the next game.

“But it’s an exciting end to the season, isn’t it, three games left and we’re in good form.

“So we should be pleased and we should be looking forward to the next game.”

Image: Millwall FC