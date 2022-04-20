Millwall pair major doubts for Birmingham City clash – but not ruled out for Peterborough

JED Wallace and Scott Malone are major doubts to face Birmingham City on Saturday – but boss Gary Rowett hasn’t ruled the pair out against Peterborough United the following weekend.

Wallace missed the 2-1 win against Hull City on Saturday with a groin problem. Malone scored the first goal but was then forced off in the 63rd minute after feeling his hamstring.

The pair were due to have scans on Tuesday.

The Lions are a point off sixth with three games left this season.

“Jed at the moment looks like he’s probably not going to make this weekend’s game. But we’ll give him every chance to do that,” Rowett told NewsAtDen on Tuesday afternoon.

“We hope he might have a better chance for the following weekend with a week’s rest in between. But at this stage of the season everything has to go perfectly well.

“Scotty Malone’s probably similar, he’ll more than likely miss this weekend.

“We’ll see how they are coming in tomorrow, we haven’t had the scan results back yet.

“But I think any injury at this stage of the season becomes magnified because if you miss two of those three games then it’s a massive part of it.

“But we’ll give them every chance.”

Image: Millwall FC