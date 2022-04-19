Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Millwall make request to Birmingham City as demand grows around play-off challenge

MILLWALL have sold out their initial allocation of 1,487 tickets for this Saturday’s Championship clash against Birmingham City. 

The club have requested an increase in their allocation against Gary Rowett’s former side.

The Lions are a point off sixth going into the last three games after their 2-1 win against Hull City at The Den on Saturday.

After the clash against Blues, the Lions host Peterborough and then travel to AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the season.

