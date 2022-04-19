Millwall boss on play-off race as Lions up three places following Coventry, Blackburn, Boro defeats

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett said his side will keep trying to do “our side of the bargain” – as most results of their play-off rivals again went in the Lions’ favour on Monday.

Millwall defeated Hull City 2-1 at The Den to move level on points with Sheffield United. The Blades drew 1-1 at Bristol City later in the day.

The Lions went above Coventry, Blackburn and Middlesbrough after they all lost, though Boro are two points behind Rowett’s team with a game in hand.

The only results of teams above them that didn’t go Millwall’s way were wins for Luton and Nottingham Forest. Those sides and Huddersfield are in the driving seats for the first three play-off places.

Millwall were four points off sixth-place Boro having played two games more three match-days ago.

“All we can do is keep trying to win our games and keep trying to put pressure on and pick points up. What you see is teams faltering around us,” Rowett said when asked about the other results.

“But, it’s the same scenario, isn’t it? If Sheffield United win their game later then it becomes another three points.

“We can’t really control that, all we can do is do our side of the bargain. We’ve done it today and then we’ll see what position we’re in next week.

“I think the nice bit is we’ve kept the season alive and that’s testament to the players, testament to their attitude.

“I thought the crowd were really good today getting behind us second half.

“We’ve just got to see if we can go and perform again.”

Image: Millwall FC