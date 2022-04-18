Millwall boss on difficult Hutchy decision but how skipper could get his chance – plus Bradders finish

GARY Rowett explained the performances of his back three have made it difficult to put Shaun Hutchinson back into the side – though injury now might give the on-field skipper his chance.

Hutchinson came on for his first appearance since February when he replaced injured goal-scorer Scott Malone in the 64th minute of the 2-1 win against Hull City on Monday.

Daniel Ballard replaced Hutchinson in the team after the captain damaged his calf against Sheffield United 10 games ago.

“Dan’s been excellent for us after coming back into the team. When you’ve got someone like Shaun Hutchinson, it’s been hard to just change it,” Rowett said. “Hutchy has been one of our best players for a long time now. He’s our captain when he’s on the pitch.

“But I don’t think there has been any real need to change it, our back three have been really, really solid. We haven’t conceded many goals, we’ve got one of the best defensive records in the division.

“But now it probably opens up if Scotty is out for Hutchy to come back in. It’s a nice sub to have at that point, to have someone of that experience to settle us down. I thought he made some really good interceptions like we know Hutchy does.”

Tom Bradshaw scored Millwall’s second goal after a long ball forward from Ballard.

Rowett added: “If you look at the goal at their place it was a bit more of a patient build-up and a good turn from Benik [Afobe] to put Bradders in.

“This time it was a little bit more of a route one. I was just about to have a go at Dan Ballard for just hoiking it up in the air about 100 feet.

“But then Benik wins it and Bradders anticipates it. You’re suddenly, ‘oh, he’s on the other side of their defender’. He just reads it a little bit quicker. But it’s still a difficult position and I think what Bradders has done really well this season is shown that composure that he has shown so many times in his career.

“Every time he gets a chance now I look at it and think he’s going to finish it, which is testament to him and his mentality this year. It’s a good finish.”

