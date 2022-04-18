Millwall’s Gary Rowett gives his reaction after win over Hull City – including nervy last five minutes

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett felt his side could have scored “three or four goals” in the 2-1 win against Hull City on Easter Monday that boosted the Lions’ top-six chances.

Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw scored after half-time to put the Lions in a commanding position.

Hull scored three minutes from the end through Tom Eaves but the Lions went on to claim three points.

“It was a poor time to concede, I thought we looked really comfortable in the game up until that point,” Rowett said.

“They get a little bit of fortune – like we do for the first goal – to ricochet to the player and he finishes it well.

“I actually thought we saw the game out pretty comfortably in the end but it’s always nervy at 2-0, the opposition score and it makes it a little bit nail-biting for everyone in the stadium.

“But I thought we did enough today. First half we didn’t do enough as we would have liked, didn’t show enough composure and movement off the ball and became a little bit too predictable.

“You have to remember Hull are five games unbeaten away from home, they’re actually a very well set up side. They move in unpredictable ways which makes it hard to get our natural pressing game high up the pitch.

“Couple of saves for either keeper. Bart [Bialkowski] makes a big save for us.

“Second half a little bit of fortune with the goal, the ricochet for the goal I just think settled the game down and from then I thought it looked like we would go and score three or four goals.

“Because we didn’t add to the two goals it gives a chance to the game to stay alive for a little bit longer.”

