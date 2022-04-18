Monday, April 18, 2022
Millwall’s Jed Wallace set to have scan on groin injury – talisman not ruled out for rest of season

John Kelly

JED Wallace is to have a scan on a groin injury on Tuesday. 

Wallace, 28, missed Millwall’s game against Hull City on Monday. The hosts won the crucial fixture 2-1 to move level on points with sixth-place Sheffield United.

Tyler Burey replaced Wallace in the side, as Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw scored the crucial goals.

Boss Gary Rowett said Wallace could miss a “couple of games”. Millwall have three games left to try to reach the play-offs.

Malone also went off and was replaced with Shaun Hutchinson.

“It looks like he’s done his hamstring,” Rowett said when asked about Malone.

“We’ll look and see and hope they are not too serious, but I would say that both will be touch and go at this late stage of the season. It’s obviously difficult if you pick up an injury that is more than a mild grade one, it probably rules you out for the rest of the time.

“We’ll wait and see over the next few days and probably get them both scanned.”

