REPORT: Millwall 2-1 Hull City

By Ryan Loftus at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL placed themselves firmly in the play-off picture with a 2-1 victory against Hull City at The Den on Easter Monday.

Second-half goals from Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw saw the Lions climb to seventh in the table, level on points with Sheffield United in sixth, though the Blades have a game in hand.

With results elsewhere going their way, the victory could prove crucial for Gary Rowett’s side as the battle for a top-six finish goes on.

Millwall dominated the opening stages of the game, but it was the visitors who had the first real effort on goal. Alfie Jones’s low shot was smartly kept out by Bartosz Bialkowski who got down quickly to his left.

Tyler Burey – starting in place of the injured Jed Wallace – almost capitalised on a poor Callum Elder back-pass in the 17th minute. The youngster beat City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter to the ball but couldn’t get it under control before Elder recovered to tackle.

The Lions’ first effort on target came in the 40th minute, as Malone looked to place Bradshaw’s headed knock-down into the bottom-right corner. Baxter reacted sharply to tip the cushioned shot around the post.

After a frustrating first half, the Lions came racing out of the blocks for the second. Benik Afobe forced Baxter into action in the 47th with an awkward effort from eight yards out.

Hull City replied within minutes, going close from a corner. The first effort rebounded off the post, with Bialkowski stopping the follow-up on the line.

The miss proved costly for the visitors, as the hosts immediately opened the scoring down the other end.

Malone’s poor touch appeared to have cost the Lions their chance, but the Hull clearance rebounded off the wing-back on the edge of the box and ricocheted into the bottom corner to give Millwall the lead on 51 minutes.

Millwall doubled their advantage within five minutes, Afobe combining well with Bradshaw, who confidently curled his finish past Baxter.

It was almost three after Afobe twisted and turned his way past Jacob Greaves before pulling his finish into the side-netting in the 66th minute.

Both Murray Wallace and Burey went close in quick succession, the former denied by Baxter, while the latter’s scuffed finish clipped the top of the bar.

Baxter was in action again late on, keeping out substitute Oliver Burke’s deflected effort in the 82nd minute.

Tom Eaves pulled one back for the visitors in the 86th minute but it proved to be too little, too late for the Tigers as the Lions roared home in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Takeaways

Burey and Bradshaw bounce back

After what was a quiet first half for the Millwall front three, both Bradshaw and Burey showed their quality on their returns to the starting line-up.

Burey was instrumental in the opener and caused Hull persistent problems down the left flank, while Bradshaw demonstrated his striker’s instinct with a superb finish to double the Lions’ lead.

Rowett will be delighted with the pair’s contribution, hitting form as they enter a crucial stage of the season.

There was one positive, but that only came on the back of another injury worry. Shaun Hutchinson made his return, coming on for Malone who appeared to have picked up an injury.

No Jed, no drama

News of Jed Wallace’s injury would have been cause for concern going into a crucial game for Millwall.

The talismanic attacker has been central to the Lions’ attack all season, and his last injury coincided with a barren spell in January.

However, his team-mates stepped up in his absence and showed a killer instinct to ensure the three points stayed in SE16.

Millwall will be hoping Wallace is back for the final three games of the season as he could be the difference-maker in a tight play-off race.

Play-offs still on

With results going Millwall’s way elsewhere in the division, victory sees them move level with sixth.

Despite looking out of the running on a number of occasions, the Lions have hung on to their top-six ambition and now enter the final three games with a genuine possibility of achieving their aim.

The Lions’ next opponents, Birmingham, will be coming off the back of a 6-1 hammering away to Blackpool – it has to be another three points with teams around them still having games in hand.

Team news

Rowett made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Preston North End on Good Friday.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Burke dropped to the bench with Saville and Bradshaw coming in. Burey replaced Jed Wallace.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone (Hutchinson, 63’); Mitchell, Saville; Burey (Burke, 79’), Bradshaw, Afobe (Leonard, 89’)

Substitutes not used: Long, Kieftenbeld, Ojo, Evans

Booked: Ballard (17’), Bialkowski (87’)

