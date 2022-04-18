TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Hull City – blow for Lions as key attacker out; youngster replaces him

MILLWALL host Hull City at The Den on Easter Monday as they aim to close the gap to sixth.

The Lions are three points off the play-off places and host a team that secured their Championship status for next season on Friday.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes three changes to his starting XI. Tyler Burey comes back into the squad and the side to replace Jed Wallace, who is injured.

George Saville replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld in midfield and Tom Bradshaw starts up front with Oliver Burke dropping to the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; Burey; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Substitutes: Long, Hutchinson, Kieftenbeld, Burke, Ojo, Leonard, Evans.

Here is the Hull side:

📋 Here's how the Tigers line-up for #MILHUL… 🟧 Three changes

⬛️ Smallwood captains the side

🟧 Baxter, Elder and Longman start#hcafc pic.twitter.com/o1791NKNx1 — Hull City (@HullCity) April 18, 2022

