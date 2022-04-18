Championship preview: Millwall vs. Hull City – Lions boss could make changes after long Preston haul

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett could make changes for the must-win clash against Hull City at The Den on Easter Monday.

The Lions had a seven-hour coach trip to Preston on Thursday and a long journey back on Friday night.

Rowett admitted Billy Mitchell – who has started the last 30 games in all competitions – looked fatigued in the 1-1 draw.

George Saville could come in for Mitchell alongside Maikel Kieftenbeld in central midfield.

Shaun Hutchinson will again be pushing for a return to the starting line-up but that is another tough call for Rowett.

Tom Bradshaw – who scored in the 2-1 defeat against the Tigers – could also be recalled to the starting side. He has scored eight goals in his last 16 games and the Lions would expect to create chances in the box against their opponents.

Millwall know that if they don’t win their season could be all but over as the gap to six could extend to five or six points with three games left.

Hull, meanwhile, will be tricky opponents as they go into the game under no pressure having secured their Championship survival with their 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Good Friday, which ended a run of six consecutive home defeats.

Tigers boss Shota Arveladze could also make changes to his side and give opportunities to players who haven’t featured as much this season.

“I will go day by day. We need to recover, we need to talk to the boys and see how they are,” Arveladze said his pre-match press conference. “People tell me it is a little bit of a different atmosphere, but I’ve never been [to The Den]. We go to play football there and the people who love their own club will be there.

“I’m expecting a nice energy from the home fans, supporting their team. Nobody [in the home stands] support us of course, that’s clear.

“Our own supporters will be there and always give us a good energy, especially away from home. We will go again.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Millwall 5/6 Draw 5/2 Hull 21/5

Last meeting: Championship (November 27. 2021): Hull City 2-1 Millwall (Honeyman 29, Longman 53; Bradshaw 45+1).

Image: Millwall FC