Player ratings: Preston North End 1-1 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw against Preston at Deepdale on Friday.
Murray Wallace equalised after earlier putting the ball through his own net.
Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the draw against Ryan Lowe’s side.
*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year
News at Den readers – how you can help support us
News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country.
Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.
You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.
Support News at Den