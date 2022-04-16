Saturday, April 16, 2022
Millwall boss on fans at Preston after seven-hour coach trip – and rallying call for Hull at The Den

John Kelly

GARY Rowett praised the Millwall fans who made the long journey to Preston on Good Friday – and said the home support will be “absolutely crucial” against Hull City at The Den in two days.

The Lions’ coach with the squad and backroom team took more than seven hours to travel from south London to Preston on Thursday after traffic disruption in the capital.

Train services were also irregular but more than 600 Lions fans made the journey and they saw their side battle back from a goal down at Deepdale to draw 1-1 and move to three points off sixth place with four games left.

Murray Wallace heads home to equaliser against Preston

Rowett’s side have to beat Hull on Easter Monday and the manager quipped about improvements to the travel infrastructure before the next away game against Birmingham City next Saturday.

“I feel for a few of them because when there’s an accident on the M25 and then the Blackwall Tunnel is snailed up there’s not many other ways out,” Rowett said.

“Is it a bad time to put a claim in, can there be another exit from south London? Can the government sort that out for us for maybe a couple of weeks’ time?

“Our fans, again, brilliant voice, kept the players going. I think they appreciated the effort and appreciated the attempt to try to win the game.

“They’ll be like me, just a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t quite muster a little bit more composure in the final third.

“But come Monday, they will be absolutely crucial. There will be one or two tired bodies with such a short turnaround.

“We’re going to need them to give us that energy that’s required to go and put in a good performance at home.”

Image: Millwall FC 

