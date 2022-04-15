‘Outstanding’ Millwall boss on attacker at Preston plus ‘lesson’ for midfielder on 30th start in a row

GARY Rowett thought Jed Wallace was Millwall’s best player in the 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Saturday – and praised a “resolute” Lions display.

Wallace set up Murray Wallace for the equaliser, his 10th assist in 36 league games this season.

Rowett felt Millwall struggled in midfield. Billy Mitchell – who made his 30th consecutive start – was replaced with George Saville in the 74th minute.

Millwall are three points off sixth with four games left.

“I thought we could have played with a little bit more quality today. I thought Jed was outstanding, he was our best player,” Rowett said.

“It was a really, really top performance and we just needed one or two more to follow his lead and perhaps be a little bit braver at times.

“I asked our front three to do a lot of work. What they’ve got to do is if they’re going to do that work defensively then we have to give them a little bit more quality service at times in the game.

“We struggled first half to do that.

“It was a tough game for our midfield two. I though Billy found the game difficult today, it will be a good lesson for Billy at this stage of the season. He’s played so many games, he’s been so good for us.

“But I felt today he just looked a little bit fatigued on and off the ball. But he’ll grow and learn from that and it’s a valuable lesson.

“Jed was excellent, he just kept picking it up in pockets. At times he was a little bit unplayable and what you need when he’s getting into those areas is for the rest of the team to come alive. We didn’t quite do that.

“But look, we’ve worked hard again. It’s a point away from home, if that was towards the start of the season we’d actually be quite happy with that performance and that point.

“But we’re at the stage of the season when of course every time you don’t win the game it becomes frustrating.

“But fair play to the players, credit to the players. We couldn’t quite find that little bit to win the game. But it was another resolute performance, it just lacked a little bit of quality at times.”

