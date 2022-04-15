Millwall’s Gary Rowett reacts to draw at Preston after another frenzied day in the play-off race

GARY Rowett will be pleased enough with the point at Preston North End on Friday – but only if they follow it up with a win against Hull City on Monday.

Millwall came from behind at Deepdale, Murray Wallace cancelling out his sixth-minute own goal with the equaliser in the 21st minute.

The result meant the Lions moved one point closer to sixth-place Sheffield United, who conceded in injury-time to lose 2-1 at home to Reading.

But that barely tells the story of a frantic day in the top-six race. Coventry came from two goals down to beat Birmingham City 4-2 away and moved above the Lions on goal difference into ninth.

Other results were more favourable. Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at Bournemouth and are seventh, two points off the Blades but with a game in hand on them and the the Lions.

Blackburn Rovers conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 at Peterborough United. Rovers are a point and two places above Millwall.

Luton are perhaps now out of Millwall’s reach after their 1-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest put them fourth on 68 points, six points ahead of the Lions. Millwall and Luton have four games left. Forest, in fifth, have six.

It was therefore not a surprise that after their draw against Ryan Lowe’s side, Rowett was asked if he had “mixed feelings” about the result.

“Yeah, I think so. When you look at the results afterwards and we’re three points [behind Sheffield United], it was important that we didn’t lose the game,” Rowett told Millwall’s media.

“We had a couple of moments second half when you think really we’ve created a couple of very, very good chances that could be the difference in winning it. Maybe there was a penalty shout at the end on Bradders {Tom Bradshaw].

“It was a pretty even game. First half I thought we didn’t put enough energy into the performance, I was disappointed with our start. I don’t suppose a seven-hour coach journey up here yesterday would have helped.

“But, Preston are a good side and you can’t allow them to dictate the game at home because they’ve had very good home form and they move the ball really well.

“They caused us one or two problems but on the whole I thought we defended well and actually gave opportunities away by losing the ball in cheap areas. That was our issue first half.

“It was maybe a little bit like the first half against Barnsley and I said to the players, ‘listen, if you want to win games like this at the end of the season you’ve got to grasp them by the scruff of the neck, you can’t wait’.

“So that was a little bit disappointing but I thought we grew into the game, second half I thought we were much better. We had a lot more control of the game. We still have to defend one or two moments, a couple of set-pieces at the end.

“Overall, if you look at it, possession was pretty even, shots were pretty even, chances were pretty even, and it was really about which side could take one of those chances that might be the difference.

“Neither could and while I think a point is not much good to Preston, a point for us might be okay if we go and win Monday, it’s as simple as that.

“Certainly we need to start games a little bit better.”

