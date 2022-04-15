Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thanks Millwall ahead of FA Cup clash against Liverpool

MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola thanked Millwall for the use of The Den on Good Friday – and paid tribute to late journalist Paul Jiggins.

City trained at SE16 on Friday ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

The Lions were at Deepdale, where they drew 1-1 against Preston North End.

In his pre-match press conference in the Paul Jiggins Media Suite, Guardiola took time to thank Millwall and to mention the Sun journalist and Lions fan.

“It is exhausting to travel from Manchester to London. The people in the club tried to find somewhere near the ground. This is why we used Millwall,” Guardiola explained.

“On behalf of Man City and me as a manager, we are more than grateful to Millwall to allow us to use this incredible pitch. It was in perfect condition. To be here in this room, dedicated to Paul Jiggins – a legend in journalism – who passed away a few weeks ago.

“It was a lovely day in London. Thank you, Millwall, to help us to train. We didn’t have a place. We owe them one. When they come to Manchester, we’ll of course allow them to train at our facilities.”

