TEAM NEWS: Preston North End vs. Millwall – Lions unchanged but skipper returns to squad

MILLWALL play the first of their two games over Easter against Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday afternoon.

The Lions are fourth points off the play-offs, with the Lilywhites a further four points further back.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has named an unchanged team.

There is one change on the bench, where skipper Shaun Hutchinson returns from injury to replace Tyler Burey.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Afobe, Burke.

Substitutes: Long, Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Ojo, Saville, Leonard, Evans.

Here is the Preston side:

📋 TEAM NEWS: Your team to take on @MillwallFC! 👇 Two changes from the win over QPR with Brad Potts and Sean Maguire coming in to the side! 💪 Emil Riis misses out through injury while Ched Evans makes his return to the squad this afternoon. #COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/SSpxECiR2z — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 15, 2022

Image: Millwall FC