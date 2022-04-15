Friday, April 15, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

Highlights 

TEAM NEWS: Preston North End vs. Millwall – Lions unchanged but skipper returns to squad

Admin

MILLWALL play the first of their two games over Easter against Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday afternoon. 

The Lions are fourth points off the play-offs, with the Lilywhites a further four points further back.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has named an unchanged team.

There is one change on the bench, where skipper Shaun Hutchinson returns from injury to replace Tyler Burey.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Afobe, Burke.

Substitutes: Long, Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Ojo, Saville, Leonard, Evans.

Here is the Preston side:

Image: Millwall FC 

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den