Championship preview: Preston vs. Millwall – team news and predicted XI for first Easter game

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has a selection dilemma as the Lions head into their crucial Easter fixtures.

Shaun Hutchinson should be back available but the captain has a fight to get his place back.

Centre-back Hutchinson has been out since he damaged a calf in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United at The Den on February 26.

That was the first of five consecutive clean sheets, with Daniel Ballard slotting in on the right side of the defence after the on-loan Arsenal defender returned from knee surgery.

Ballard, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace have been the back three in Hutchinson’s absence, with Millwall conceding just six goals in their last nine games.

Rowett also has Ryan Leonard available but it’s doubtful he’ll dislodge Danny McNamara, who scored his first goals for Millwall last weekend.

There could be a boost for the Lions late in the season as Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman have returned to light training. Those players could become available after this weekend’s games.

Elsewhere Rowett has plenty of options in midfield and attack, in contrast to earlier this year when so many players were out.

Maikel Kieftenbeld will be confident of keeping his place over George Saville, and Oliver Burke’s first Millwall goal could give him the edge in the battle for a first-team place with Tom Bradshaw.

Preston are mid-table but only four points off the Lions who are ninth.

Ryan Lowe’s side have lost just once in their last 11 games at home. They have won their last two at Deepdale, against 1-0 against Blackpool and 2-1 against QPR.

Millwall and Preston drew 0-0 at The Den in February after Ben Whiteman missed a penalty for the visitors.

“It was tight,” Lowe said on his club’s official website. “Obviously we missed a penalty but I think they’ve been in a great run of form Millwall and they’re going to look to continue that, but we’ve got to make sure we try and stop it.

“We’re in a good run of form, especially at home. We’ve won the last two, so the game plan’s got to be spot on, and if it is and our lads go out and do what they’ve done the last couple of games then I’ll be pleased.

“But Millwall are a very strong opponent and they’re looking to try and sneak into the play-offs.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Afobe, Burke.

Match odds: Preston 6/4 Draw 11/5 Millwall 5/2

Last meeting: Championship (February 1, 2022): Millwall 0-0 Preston.

Millwall’s remaining fixtures

April 15: Preston (A)

April 18: Hull (H)

April 23: Birmingham (A)

April 30: Peterborough (H)

May 7: Bournemouth (A)

Image: Millwall FC