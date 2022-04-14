Millwall boss on Easter games – as Preston North End and Hull City present very different tests

MILLWALL face two very different challenges over the Easter weekend – but boss Gary Rowett doesn’t pay much attention to where sides are in the league.

Millwall go to Preston on Good Friday and the home side still have a chance of finishing in the top six.

The Lions then host a previously relegation-threatened Hull City team with little left to play for this season on Easter Monday.

The Lions ended third-place Huddersfield Town’s 17-game unbeaten run last month but then had their own eight-match unbeaten sequence ended by Stoke City, who are in mid-table.

Millwall have almost no margin for error in their last five games and also need rivals to drop points.

Rowett was asked about the different positions of the next two opponents.

“If Preston win the game they’re a point behind us so they’ll see it as they’ve got plenty to play for,” Rowett said. “Whether they are looking viably at the play-offs, I don’t know.

“They’ll both want a strong end to the season. Every team you have to respect are going to play to their maximum to try to win the game. I would want to do that if our team was a little bit lower down the league. I would want the team to go and perform for their own futures and to finish the season strongly.

“I don’t really read too much into where a team is in the league. It’s more about working out a game plan that we think can cause Preston problems at home.

“They’ll want to make the run-in interesting in front of their own fans.”

Millwall go into the game on the back of a win and first goals for the club for Danny McNamara and Oliver Burke in the 4-1 victory over Barnsley at The Den last Saturday.

Rowett said earlier this season that McNamara had to add more of an attacking output to his game.

He has since got his first assist in a Lions shirt and Rowett – who was a Premier League full-back – believes McNamara is now getting into better areas more regularly.

“The fact of the matter is the modern-day full-back has to contribute in attacking and defensive sense because they’re in between, that’s the whole point of the wing-back,” Rowett said.

“If you were a full-back the emphasis was more on the defensive but even nowadays most full-backs in a back four are quite attacking.

“Certainly in a back five you have to get forward and you have to influence the game in the other half of the pitch.

“I was pleased he did that. He’s got better at that, he’s got in better positions but he just hadn’t managed to finish off those chances.

“There were quite a few moments where you thought he would but he hadn’t quite done it.

“I think it’ll be a relief for him, it’ll be a nice feeling to know that he can do it and give him that belief to go and get in those areas more often.”

