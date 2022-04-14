Millwall boss on on-loan Sheffield United man’s first goal – and if Lions could go for permanent deal

GARY Rowett hasn’t ruled out trying to pursue a permanent deal for Oliver Burke – but says that decision will be made at the end of the season.

Burke, 25, joined Millwall on loan from Sheffield United in January. Ironically, he is aiming to help his loan club into the play-offs potentially at the expense of his parent club.

Burke scored his first goal for the Lions last weekend, and it came at a crucial time as Barnsley had just scored to make it 2-1. Burke showed a poacher’s instinct to prod home a loose ball in the area and the hosts went on to win 4-1.

It was Scotland international Burke’s first goal in 15 games this season, nine of them for Millwall.

Burke got injured in his fifth game, the 2-0 win at home against QPR, and was out from mid-February to early April.

But he has shown glimpses of his talent, offering Rowett more options as he can play out wide or through the middle. He was up front with Benik Afobe last weekend.

Burke’s goal was his first since he scored for the Blades in a 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in January 2021, and Rowett hopes there is more to come from him.

“It’s nice for him. You’ve seen the likes of Benik and Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] in really good goal-scoring form. Jed [Wallace] has contributed with goals and assists over the season and the last few seasons, he’s been very consistent.

“The likes of Burkey coming in, you have to impact that. If you’re playing in those top three positions you have to impact with goals and goal contributions.

“If you can do that then you have a really good chance of staying in the team.

“I thought his attributes would suit the game on Saturday. Hopefully that goal will give him a bit of an extra lift and we’ll see more again from Burkey.

“We know what he can do, he’s shown that over his career. What he needs to do now is try to show that more consistently.

“He’s in a good place and is enjoying it here.

“They’re the sort of decisions that you make at the end of the season [over a potential permanent deal] when you sit down with the parent cub, the player and your own club and you make an assessment as to what we want to do moving forward.”

