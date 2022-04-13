Millwall boss Gary Rowett facing one of his toughest selection decisions against Preston North End

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett is weighing up whether to bring Shaun Hutchinson back into his side this weekend.

Skipper Hutchinson has been out since February with a calf injury but has returned to training.

In his absence, Daniel Ballard has gone into the back three with Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace. The Lions have only let in six goals in their last nine games.

Millwall have kept up their play-off challenge despite missing the influential Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has been a mainstay in Rowett’s team since he took charge in 2019 but could have a battle on his hands to get back into the starting XI.

“When you get to this stage of the season you realise there are very few training days and matches left,” Rowett said, looking forward to the last five games of the season.

“There’s been a good atmosphere and players are raring to go after the weekend.

“It’s really about who’s available for the game, first and foremost. There’s a good chance [Hutchinson] will be involved.

“As for starting the game that’s different decision-making processes. Do we want to disrupt a winning team, do we want to make changes?

“Hutchy is a player that’s been in the team nearly every time he’s been fit. He’s an important player for us but he’s been out a while.

“We have to take that all into consideration. I won’t give too much away in terms of team selection but he’ll certainly be available if he trains all week.”

