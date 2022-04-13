Outside chance of boost for Millwall in run-in as attacking pair take first steps towards involvement

MASON Bennett and Luke Freeman could be available for Millwall’s last three games of the season.

Bennett and Freeman have returned to some light training but won’t be ready for the Easter games against Preston and Hull.

Bennett has been out since March 19, while Freeman has only played 13 minutes as a substitute following his loan move from Sheffield United in January before injuring his hamstring.

“They’re both in and around it this week in training. They haven’t joined in yet [in full training],” Millwall manager Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen on Tuesday.

“Luke joined in the warm-up this morning so that usually means he’s a little bit closer to it, he’ll probably join in with some training this week as will Mason, I’d imagine.

“And then I would think after these next two games they would be available for selection.

“But at that point with three games to go I have to obviously assess what we’re playing for and how we use players. They’ve been out a while.

“It would be nice to have them available.”

