Bulk of Millwall squad have experience of pressure of top-six fight – but no guarantee of success

GARY Rowett knows experience could be key in the run-in – especially in guiding younger players who haven’t been in this position before.

A number of the current squad have successfully dealt with the pressure of a top-six challenge to reach the play-offs.

Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace were in the squad that won the League One play-off final in 2017.

There is play-off experience throughout the squad, either in semi-finals or finals, including Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town), George Long (Sheffield United), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Scott Malone (Fulham and Derby County), Mason Bennett and George Evans (Derby), Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe), Alex Pearce (Reading), Benik Afobe (Huddersfield Town) and Ryan Leonard (Southend).

Millwall are still in the race for the top six though are considered outsiders.

Rowett knows those previous experiences are no guarantees the side can take the couple of extra steps forward after eighth-place finishes in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

But he explained how those players can influence the squad.

“There’s as much importance in what the players do on the pitch as what they do every day,” Rowett said. “It’s the energy to drive the other players every day to make sure that from a players’ perspective the standards are high. To make sure we recognise what we’re good at and how we win games.

“I think those senior players have stepped up. The likes of Jed, he’s stepped up as a leader in the group and since he’s come back from injury it’s been tangible how much influence he’s had on and off the pitch – amongst others.

“They’ve got to keep doing that. Younger players always look to the senior players as well as the management team. We drive it, the senior players drive it and that’s what our club and team’s about.

“So yes it’s vitally important, but I don’t necessarily think the experience of being in there [before] helps make it any easier. But you know what it looks like and you know what it feels like and that can help guide some of the other players that haven’t been in that position.”

Image: Millwall FC